Travis Shaw Salutes Garrett Whitlock After Red Sox’s Walk-Off Win

Travis Shaw played the role of hero Monday afternoon for the Red Sox, but he couldn’t have delivered in the clutch had it not been for Garrett Whitlock.

Whitlock replaced Matt Barnes in the ninth inning at Fenway Park after Boston’s closer allowed two runs to the Texas Rangers, which tied the ballgame at 3-3. Not only did the rookie right-hander limit the damage in the ninth, but he also tossed scoreless frames in the 10th and 11th. Whitlock ultimately earned a win when Shaw belted a walk-off grand slam into the right-field bleachers.

Speaking with NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the game, Shaw was asked about Whitlock’s contributions in what was a critical contest for the Sox.

“Huge,” Shaw told Webster. “I mean, he came in in a big spot right there and he delivered over two innings of great work, great bullpen work. In extra innings, you got to be able to strike guys out and that’s exactly what he did.”

"It was good to win a series and now we can move on to the next one."



Travis Shaw talks with Jahmai Webster after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Rangers. @WebsterOnTV | @travis_shaw21 | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/zM4ikmz8Iu — NESN (@NESN) August 23, 2021

It was undoubtedly a brilliant outing from Whitlock, but one that’s almost to be expected of the 25-year-old at this point. The Rule 5 draft pick has impressed since his first taste of big league action, and his ongoing efforts have vaulted him into the American League Rookie of the Year conversation.