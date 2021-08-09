Tuukka Rask Has Been Enjoying Concerts In Boston At Fenway Park

It’s the offseason, but it appears Tuukka Rask wasn’t going to miss the first week with concerts back at Fenway Park.

The goalie, whose future with the Bruins is up in the air, was spotted in Boston enjoying two shows and sharing the progression with his health while he was at it.

Guns N’ Roses took the stage at Fenway as the first band to play the venue since before the pandemic on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Rask was in attendance on crutches.

A few days later, by the time it was Zac Brown Band’s turn to perform at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark, Rask was back — this time not using crutches.

Rask remains unsigned as he recovers from offseason hip surgery, which is anticipated to have him out until around January. And Boston has signed Lunis Ullmark to put a proven veteran in front of Jeremy Swayman until the future is clearer.

But after spending the last 14 years of his career with the Bruins, Rask has made it clear he wants to remain in Boston.

Hard to blame him. Not much beats a summer concert at Fenway.

