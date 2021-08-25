Tuukka Rask Reaffirms Desire To Stay With Bruins, Gives Contract Update

NESN Logo Sign In

If Tuukka Rask is healthy and ready to play, he only plans to do it with the Boston Bruins.

That’s a point Rask has been making for months, and one he doubled down on Wednesday.

“I have no reason to chase the money anymore and go somewhere else,” Rask said during NESN’s broadcast of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. “I feel the Bruins are my home, Boston is my home. … The money won’t be an issue.

“… I feel like it would be a shame to try and chase something dollar-wise or trophy-wise when you have a chance to finish business with the same group.”

Rask currently is an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of his eight-year contract, which paid him $7 million annually. He’s set to miss the start of the regular season due to offseason hip surgery, but that reportedly went well and Rask is trending in the right direction.

There is no need for Rask and the Bruins to rush on a deal. Boston will start the season with Jeremy Swayman and new addition Linus Ullmark, and if Rask fits into the equation, then he fits into the equation.

“(We’re not having active talks) right now,” Rask said of a potential contract. “We had good talks with (Bruins general manager Don Sweeney), and I think we’re on the same page. So, we’ll see how my rehab goes and hopefully sign a contract.”