The spirit of Travis Roy was present at Little Fenway this past weekend.

Earlier in the week, our own Tom Caron headed up to Essex, VT to play in the 20th Annual Travis Roy Foundation Whiffle Ball Tournament. Games were played throughout the weekend with the goal of raising more than a million dollars.

For more on the event, check out the video above presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.