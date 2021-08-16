Undefeated Celtics Clinch Spot In Summer League Championship Game

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (11:23 p.m. ET): The Celtics will face the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League Championship Game on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics are slated to play in the NBA (Summer League) Championship Game.

Undefeated through the first four games at UNLV in Las Vegas, the Celtics officially earned a shot at the title Sunday evening.

Boston awaits its opponent, as it still is to be determined whether it takes on the New Orleans Pelicans or Sacramento Kings.

As it currently stands, the team will be without rising-sophomore guard Payton Pritchard, who was excused from the rest of Summer League for a prior personal commitment, but on Saturday scored 91 points in the Portland Pro Am. The absence reportedly was approved and excused by the Celtics ahead of the summer schedule.

Yam Madar, who Boston stashed overseas last season after drafting him in 2020, also is day-to-day, Celtics Summer League coach Joe Mazzulla shared in a recent media availability.