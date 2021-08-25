NESN Logo Sign In

It’s no small feat for Triston Casas to impress Mike Scioscia.

The manager of the USA Baseball team at the Tokyo Olympics told Baseball America on Wednesday the Red Sox prospect has the “highest upside” of anyone on the squad. Casas hit .217 with three home runs and eight RBIs and a .652 slugging percentage in six appearances at the Summer Games, helping Team USA win the silver medal.

“Triston Casas at first base was the biggest bat on our team and has the most upside, I think, of any player that we had,” Scioscia said. “He’s going to get his opportunity in the big leagues for sure.”

Major League Baseball free agents and minor-league prospects, who have yet to crack their teams’ 40-man roster comprised Team USA’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Casas, Boston’s first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, returned from the Olympics to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, with whom he has continued to pursue that big-league opportunity Sciocia predicts he’ll receive in the not-too-distant future.