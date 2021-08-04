NESN Logo Sign In

Team USA must overcome another familiar foe, Australia, in order to move to within striking distance of a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

The teams will meet Thursday in the semifinals of the Olympic men’s basketball competition. Australia has won its last two games against Team USA, a 91-83 result July 12 in a pre-Olympics exhibition and a 98-94 win at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Australia is a perfect 4-0 in this years Games, and its roster includes NBA veterans Patty Mills and Joe Ingles.

Team USA is 3-1 in Tokyo, and its star-studded squad seems to be be peaking at the right time.

Here’s how to watch Team USA versus Australia in the United States.

When: Thursday, Aug. 5, at 12:15 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

USA Network will re-air the game at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.