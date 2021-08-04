USA Vs. Australia Live Stream: Watch Olympic Men’s Basketball Game Online

Australia has won its last two games against Team USA

Team USA must overcome another familiar foe, Australia, in order to move to within striking distance of a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

The teams will meet Thursday in the semifinals of the Olympic men’s basketball competition. Australia has won its last two games against Team USA, a 91-83 result July 12 in a pre-Olympics exhibition and a 98-94 win at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Australia is a perfect 4-0 in this years Games, and its roster includes NBA veterans Patty Mills and Joe Ingles.

Team USA is 3-1 in Tokyo, and its star-studded squad seems to be be peaking at the right time.

Here’s how to watch Team USA versus Australia in the United States.

When: Thursday, Aug. 5, at 12:15 a.m. ET
Live Stream: Peacock

USA Network will re-air the game at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

