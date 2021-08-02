NESN Logo Sign In

Team USA and Spain ensure the knockout phase of the men’s basketball competition at the Tokyo Olympics will tip off with a clash of the titans.

The teams will face off Tuesday in the quarterfinals in a matchup of FIBA’s top- and second-ranked teams. The U.S. is aiming to win its fourth consecutive gold medal, while Spain aims to stand atop the Olympic podium for the first time in its rich history in the sport.

Team USA lost its Tokyo Olympics opener against France but rebounded to win its next two games and finish second in Group A. Spain finished second in Group C, having won its first two games before losing to Slovenia in their preliminary-round finale.

The U.S. topped Spain in the gold medal game in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics as well as in the semifinals of the 2016 Games.

Here’s how to watch Team USA versus Spain in the United States.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 12:40 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

USA Network will re-air the game at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.