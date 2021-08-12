Was Anything Said To Red Sox During Slump? Xander Bogaerts Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox hit one of their worst slumps of the season over the last two weeks, but things hopefully turned a corner Wednesday night.

Boston defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 20-8 at Fenway Park, and now can win the series and move within three games of the American League East with a similar result Thursday.

A lot hadn’t been going right for the Red Sox since the trade deadline. They couldn’t seem to get out of their own way, the bullpen was imploding and sometimes the offense just wasn’t there.

So, was anything said by anyone during that time?

“We had some guys (say something.) We had a couple guys. Probably better to keep that internal,” Xander Bogaerts told reporters over Zoom after the game. “As I’ve said it’s been a rough time for us. Obviously we all were optimistic. I think coming here at home at Fenway, it was good for us with the schedule how it’s been. After that long trip you come back home, grinded a lot on the road, and come back home where we normally play our best. Tomorrow we gotta go out there and win the series and take advantage of playing home field.”

If the Red Sox ever needed a time to get going, now would be ideal.

Boston wraps up its series with Tampa Bay on Thursday with Tanner Houck on the mound. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.