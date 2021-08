NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo wasn’t going to let the Red Sox go scoreless for the second game in a row.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Verdugo launched a solo home run to center field to tie Boston with the Toronto Blue Jays. On a 2-2 count, he took an 82.3 mph curveball from Jose Berrios for a 410-foot ride.

Dugie gets us going. pic.twitter.com/oWmCzyMWs8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2021

Game 2 has been all about Verdugo, who was 3-for-3 after his home run.