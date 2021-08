NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec started off Boston’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays in just about the best possible way.

Dalbec sent a solo home run screaming into left field Monday to tie the game 1-1. It measured 397 feet and was the fourth home run in as many games for the Red Sox first baseman.

Bobby gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/z4atSpCGm0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 30, 2021

Dalbec now has seven homers in the month of August (23 games). It marked home run No. 18 of the season.