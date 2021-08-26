Watch Bobby Dalbec Give Red Sox Lead With Three-Run Blast Vs. Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec was back in the lineup Thursday and made sure to make his presence felt.

Dalbec blasted home run No. 15 with a three-run shot in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. It was Dalbec’s first home run in nine games, during a stretch in which he went 3-for-18 at the plate.

The home run measured 410 feet and sailed into the Green Monster seats in left-center field, giving Boston a 3-0 lead heading into the third inning.

Check it out:

Hopefully that’s the start of something good for Dalbec.