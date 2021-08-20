Watch Cam Newton Throw Patriots’ First Touchdown Pass Of Preseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ first three touchdowns of the preseason all came on the ground.

The fourth, however, was scored through the air.

New England drew first blood against Philadelphia on Thursday night when Damien Harris ripped into the end zone on the heels of a Joe Flacco strip-sack. The Patriots racked up a two-score lead in the closing stages of the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field courtesy of Cam Newton, who once again got the start under center for Bill Belichick’s team.

On a second-and-10 from the Eagles’ 28-yard line, Newton found Jakobi Meyers on a play-action pass. The third-year wide receiver did the rest, scampering roughly 20 yards along the sideline and ultimately over the goal line.

It was a sharp opening frame for Newton, who completed eight of nine pass attempts for 103 yards and a score.