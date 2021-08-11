NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe unleashed the second home run of the night for the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox outfielder connected on a towering, three-run shot to center field. It measured 420 feet and broke a tie game, helping Boston regain its lead 4-1 over the American League East-leading Rays.

Check it out:

It marked home run No. 19 this season for Renfroe, who’s in his first season with the Red Sox.

Rafael Devers put Boston out front 1-0 with his blast in the second inning. Devers’ homer measured 390 feet to right field.