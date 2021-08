NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe has put a stop to his home run-less stretch.

Renfroe recorded home run No. 17 on Tuesday night, his first round-tripper in the last 11 games, to help the Red Sox extend their lead to 2-0 over the host Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Renfroe’s second-inning blast measured 411 feet to left field.

Check it out:

Another day, another dinger ? pic.twitter.com/Ehk3KIpoZL — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 3, 2021

Perhaps that will help Boston get back on track.