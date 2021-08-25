Watch Hunter Renfroe Hit Go-Ahead Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe is having a great August.

Renfroe entered Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with eight home runs this month, the most of any month of his 2021 season. On Tuesday, he hit his ninth home run and his 24th of the season.

Hunter Renfroe leads the AL in average HR distance.



Case in point: pic.twitter.com/wEoF15w5Dj — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 25, 2021

It came in a big spot for the Red Sox, as his three-run blast put Boston on top of the Twins, giving the home team a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth. The ball — an 82.9 mph slider from Griffin Jax — traveled 374 feet.

It gave the Red Sox the boost they needed after Travis Shaw got them on the board with a solo home run in the third inning.