J.D. Martinez entered Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians having gone 0-for-20 through parts of his last five games.

But he got back on track in a big way in the middle game of a three-game set, capping a masterful performance with a three-run home run for the Boston Red Sox in the top of the 10th. His blast gave Boston a 5-2 lead.

The ball traveled 395 feet.

What a way to come back.