NESN Logo Sign In

When Jonathan Araúz woke up this morning, he was supposed to play for the Triple-A WooSox in Buffalo, New York. When he goes to bed tonight, he’ll do so having changed the game for the Boston Red Sox on the road against the Cleveland Indians.

Araúz, who was a late call-up due to the Red Sox’s COVID-19 roster shuffle, stared a full count in the face and hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to give Boston a 4-3 lead over the Indians.

Life comes at you fast.