Rafael Devers must have used an extended rain-delayed game as an opportunity to get plenty of swings before the Boston Red Sox took the field against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon.

Devers stepped to the plate with one out in the first inning and gave the Red Sox an early 1-0 advantage with a solo home run to right field. Devers took the 3-0 pitch from Cleveland’s Eli Morgan and laced it 371 feet.

Check it out:

Devers gets it started! pic.twitter.com/sDuLGIHj1z — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 29, 2021

It marked No. 31 of the season for Devers.