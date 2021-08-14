NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are making sure Chris Sale has some run support in his season debut.

Not that that’s anything new for Rafael Devers, but you have to appreciate how early they’re giving the ace insurance.

In the bottom of the first, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jorge Lopez got hit around a bit, giving up singles to Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo, consecutively, before hitting Xander Bogaerts with a pitch.

Hernández scored the first run of the game, making it home on a wild pitch, and Devers cleared the bases from there.

Devers slammed his 29th home run of the season 424 feet to right, reaching his 88th RBI in the process.

424 ft of GONE. pic.twitter.com/SECrcsPX8Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2021

Make that 4-0, Boston. Let’s keep that up for the ace.