Watch Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Launch Olympic Home Run Vs. Japan

Red Sox prospect Triston Casas has looked like a major league hitter on one of the biggest baseball stages there is.

The first baseman is making his impact at the Summer Olympics, where the Team USA first baseman showed off his impressive power Monday against Japan.

Casas, who was part of an early-game comeback, crushed a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth inning off Japanese reliever Koyo Aoyagi.

Triston Casas plays LONG BALL! ?



It's a three-run shot and a Team USA lead. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/f1727Q3a5L — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 2, 2021

That’s legitimately impressive power from Casas, who was able to inside-out a pitch down and in out to the opposite field.

As mentioned, Casas earlier in the game worked an impressive walk against former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka as part of a game-tying three-run rally in the fourth inning.

Casas has been simply sensational for Team USA in Tokyo. Midway through Monday’s game with Japan, he’s 3-for-11 at the Games with two home runs and six RBIs. He has driven in a run in each of the Americans’ three games thus far.