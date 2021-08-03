Watch Red Sox’s Hunter Renfroe Catch Frog With His Bare Hands

NESN Logo Sign In

Could it be Hunter Renfroe also is an expert outdoorsman?

The Boston Red Sox outfielder caught a frog with his bare hands Monday on a golf course. Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki used his Instagram story to document Renfroe wading into the water, reaching down and pulling out a frog to the delight of his teammates and golfing buddies.

“Having frog legs for dinner,” Renfroe said.

didn?t expect to see @Hunter_Renfroe catch a frog with his bare hands today but here we are



(via @kplawecki26/IG Story) pic.twitter.com/Wc0IZkIw2v — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 3, 2021

Renfroe and Co. certainly made the most of their off day Monday, as the right fielder lived up to his name.

The Red Sox return to the field Tuesday in Detroit where they open a three-game series against the Tigers.