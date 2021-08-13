Watch Rhamondre Stevenson Run For Patriots’ First Touchdown Vs. WFT

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just as we all expected, Rhamondre Stevenson accounted for the New England Patriots’ first touchdown of the preseason after Brian Hoyer handed him off the ball.

Stevenson had five carries on the five-play scoring drive that started thanks to a tipped-pass-turned-interception by Joejuan Williams against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

The 6-foot running back ran it in from the 1-yard line to put the Patriots up 15-7 in the fourth quarter of their preseason debut.

Stevenson has some quick feet, and certainly could be beneficial to the Patriots this season.