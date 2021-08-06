Watch USA Wrestler Celebrate Shocking Gold Medal Win With Sick Flip

NESN Logo Sign In

Every determined wrestler knows a match is not over until the last buzzer sounds.

Team USA heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson battled until the final seconds of the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram category final Friday to accomplish a crazy buzzer-beater against Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili.

Just when Petriashvili thought he sealed the victory with an 8-5 lead, Steveson managed to make a wild comeback, ultimately winning 10-8 to take home the gold medal.

Steveson celebrated his clutch moment in style by jumping into a cartwheel followed by a backflip.

Steveson, 21, won gold at the 2021 Pan American Championships and at the 2017 Junior World Championships. He also took home gold at the NCAA Division I Championships in 2021 for Minnesota and is a two-time Big Ten Conference champion.