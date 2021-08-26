We’re Big Fans of The Refs Feat. Ed Salmons | NESN Chicken Dinner Podcast Ep. 144

The quarterback competition is heating up in Foxboro.

In this episode of the “Chicken Dinner” podcast, Sam Panayotovich recaps a trip to Las Vegas and the Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones betting prop is off the board. Special guest Ed Salmons from the Westgate SuperBook joins the show. The duo discuss an $820,000 Patriots future liability and how Ed defines a “wise guy.”

Listen to the full podcast below.

Subscribe to “Chicken Dinner” on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, and wherever else you listen to your podcasts, and follow us on Twitter @chickenxdinner and @spshoot.