What About Mac Jones Has Stood Out To Patriots RB J.J. Taylor

Mac Jones has impressed this spring and summer, and that’s not limited to how he’s performed on the practice field and in preseason games.

Jones hasn’t always looked like a rookie since joining the Patriots, and his maturity and poise surely stood out to Bill Belichick and Co. leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. The Alabama product, taken 15th overall back in late April, also has wasted no time establishing himself as a leader, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by his Patriots teammates.

“His leadership,” running back J.J. Taylor told reporters Sunday when asked what’s stood out about Jones. “He’s came in he’s been a great leader. Keeping us motivated, talking to the guys and just holding himself to the highest that he can.”

It remains to be seen whether Jones is under center for the Patriots when they open up their regular season Sept. 12. But the 22-year-old is confident he’ll be ready to go whenever his number is called.