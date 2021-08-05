NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry finally seems to be proving why he was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Harry struggled mightily during his first two seasons with the Patriots (45 catches, four touchdowns in two seasons). However, following a public trade request from his agent, Harry has entered Patriots training camp and put together a much more respectable showing.

Harry, 23, has been recognized as a standout on a multiple occasions for much of training camp

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, for one, doesn’t seem surprised the 6-foot-4, 225-pound wideout has impressed to this point.

“I’ve always had the confidence in Doughboy (Harry) to be what he is. He’s still not scratching the surface,” Newton said during a video conference Thursday, per the team. “He’s believing in it and you guys are seeing it, and it’s good for his confidence. But nevertheless he’s taking the initiative and he’s more comfortable.”

Harry was forced to pick up the Patriots offense in short order during Tom Brady’s final season in New England. He played just seven games in 2019 after a stint on injured reserve and his production — 12 catches, 105 yards, two touchdowns — certainly didn’t measure up with other receivers in what was then a talented rookie class.

Harry returned for his sophomore campaign in 2020 and, again, left a lot to be desired. He was overshadowed by undrafted receiver Jakobi Meyers, who ultimately became the team’s most productive wideout during an underwhelming 7-9 season. New England’s lack of in-person practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help either. Harry finished the season with 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games (nine starts).