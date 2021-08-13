What Cam Newton Told Mac Jones Before Rookie’s Patriots Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Before taking his first live snap as a member of the New England Patriots, Mac Jones sought Cam Newton’s advice.

Jones and Newton currently are locked in a competitive battle for the Patriots’ starting quarterback job. But the veteran said he was happy to assist his young counterpart.

After New England opened the preseason with a 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, Newton praised Jones, raving about the rookie’s preparation and attentiveness.

“For him to come out there, I know he came to me and talked to me, and we talked it out about just his expectation,” Newton said. “Every young quarterback goes through it, the excitement, the anticipation. He wants to be so perfect, and I see his preparation is always pristine. That’s what I admire about him — being at such a young age, he knows how to prepare and knows when (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) asks quick questions or when a person asks quick questions, he knows how to kind of have answers for it.

“Everybody is different. Everybody learns different. But for him and today’s performance, he’s just going to keep getting better, and we’re going to be here for each other along this whole process. That’s what we’re here for.”

Though many Patriots players have commented on Jones’ confidence and “swagger” since he joined the team this spring, Newton said he sometimes needs to push the 22-year-old to lighten up around the facility, attempting to crack what he called “the Da Vinci Code of (his) seriousness.”

“He got a lot of — I’m not going to say it, but yeah, he’s serious sometimes for no reason,” Newton said.