What Has Stood Out About Patriots QB Mac Jones? James White Explains

Mac Jones put together one of his best days in a New England Patriots uniform Wednesday during the team’s joint practice against the New York Giants.

Jones, who didn’t have to split reps with fellow signal-caller Cam Newton due to the latter’s absence, carved up the Giants first-team defense. Jones, as NESN.com’s Zack Cox pointed out in his practice observations, was 22-for-26 in 11-on-11s and 12-for-12 in 7-on-7s.

Jones has continued to earn the respect of his teammates, and his effort Wednesday likely will go a long way in doing the same. Veteran running back James White, for one, explained what has stood out to him about the rookie first-rounder, especially since taking over the lion’s share of first-team reps these last two days.

“I’d say he continues to get more confidence,” White said after Wednesday’s practice. “The more you’re out there and the more you keep getting those repetitions, the more confidence you get.”

Newton is expected to return to practice Thursday after a “misunderstanding” with the leagues COVID-19 protocols. The former league MVP, who is entering his second season with the Patriots, had missed each of the past two practices making way for Jones to get more reps with the starters.

“He’s working extremely hard,” White said. “He’s getting a lot of reps now. He’s taking control of the huddle and just trying to do the best he can, just making sure everybody is on the same page so we can go out there and execute not just for one period, but throughout the entire practice.”

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne pointed out much of the same Wednesday.