What Red Sox Want Jarren Duran To Improve During Return To Minors

Jarren Duran has his homework assignment.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and hitting coach Tim Hyers revealed to reporters Tuesday areas in which they want the outfielder to improve during his return to Triple-A Worcester. Boston optioned Duran to Worcester on Tuesday with hopes the 24-year-old will use his time in the minors to develop into a more-complete player, who’ll make bigger contributions to the Red Sox cause than he did recently in his debut stint in the big leagues.

“It was a good learning experience to be around him and be around us and understand what it takes to be a big leaguer,” Cora told the media, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “We’ll be patient. There are a few things he has to work on defensively, running the bases, bunting a little bit more. We gave him the homework and he’ll work on it and we’ll see where he takes it.”

Duran hit .221 with 12 runs, three doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBIs in 27 games with the Red Sox. He struck out 33 times and struggled particularly against left-handed pitching.

Hyers notes how Duran debuted during a stretch, in which the Red Sox faced a host of American League East foes’ tough lefties, who attacked his weaknesses.

“It is a big gap (between Triple-A and Major League Baseball),” Hyers said. “He got thrown into the deep end. It’s not easy. You’re in the middle of a race. That’s an added pressure. I thought he did really well. I thought for the environment he had to come into, it’s only going to make him better. Yes, there were some holes that were exposed, like every hitter in there. It just takes a young guy asking, ‘How do I close that gap a little bit? What are the adjustments I make?’ It’s just a matter of time.”

The Red Sox retain high hopes for Duran, and Cora said Tuesday “he’s part of the future.” Duran can brighten that outlook and make his next stay in Boston even longer if by improving in the areas the team wants.