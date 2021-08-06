What’s Going On With Martín Pérez? Red Sox Pitcher Diagnoses Issues

NESN Logo Sign In

Through all of 2020 and the first few months of 2021, Martín Pérez was about as steady of a fifth starter as you could get.

While he wouldn’t always completely mow down the opposing lineup, he was effective enough and gave the Boston Red Sox a chance to win. That’s all you can ask for.

But for a few weeks now, it’s been tough sledding for Pérez.

The latest challenge came Thursday in a loss to the Detroit Tigers when he made it just 1 1/3 innings before getting pulled, but not after surrendering three runs on five hits.

Pérez now has lasted more than four innings just once in his last five starts, and the Red Sox are 1-4 in those outings. The 30-year-old has an 8.53 ERA across those appearances.

So, what’s the problem? Location.

“When you don’t have the location, that’s gonna happen like the game today,” Pérez told reporters after the game over Zoom.