When Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Is Expected To Return From COVID-19 IL

The Boston Red Sox were without pitcher Matt Barnes in their series-opening loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The goal is for him to return Wednesday, as manager Alex Cora told reporters after Tuesday’s game that Barnes tested negative for the virus.

Cora announced pregame that the All-Star closer had been placed on the COVID-19-related injury list out of precaution.

According to the manager, Barnes had been feeling under the weather for a few days. The entire Red Sox team was tested for the virus, and though they were still waiting for Barnes’ results at the time Cora did pregame media availability, no one else had tested positive.

“I think so, yeah,” Cora said when asked if Barnes would return tomorrow. “That’s the goal, I mean, everything went well today. Like I said, we’ll see how he feels tonight, how he feels in the morning. Probably one more test or something like that but as of now, that’s the goal.”

Barnes quarantined in the team hotel during the game to be safe.

It all may have been for nothing, but Boston certainly can’t afford an outbreak as it falls in the division amid a losing streak.