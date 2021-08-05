Where Bruce Cassidy Sees Bruins’ New Additions Fitting In

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins signed a bunch of forwards this offseason with the clear intent of adding more versatility to the lineup.

And it’s largely going to fall on head coach Bruce Cassidy to figure out where everyone goes.

Cassidy hinted at where guys might fit in while speaking Thursday over Zoom from Bruins development camp. So, let’s take a look at what he said and what that means for each player.

Derek Forbort

Cassidy: “We know (Matt Grzelcyk) and Charlie (McAvoy) can play together. Didn’t work out as well in the playoffs as we would’ve liked, there was a lot of demands on Gryz. So, we brought in a guy like Forbort that’s a bigger, more of a defender than Gryz — I shouldn’t say that, but a bigger, different type of defender — so we want to see how that would look with Charlie. Now, whether we do that every night or not remains to be seen. That’s a big ask. We know Gryz can slot in there at times, so I think you’ll see some toggling.”

If the Bruins are intent on playing the matchups more often this season, then we could see Forbort play in a couple different roles. McAvoy and Grzelcyk are a tremendous top pairing, but it might be worth exploring if Boston is better off with a Forbort-McAvoy combo against heavier teams. It sounds like the Bruins will try both.

Nick Foligno

Cassidy: “Nick Foligno is a little more of a guy that we’ll move around, so that’s probably how it will play out for him.”

If the plan is to use him as a winger, then he makes the most sense on the third-line right wing. David Pastrnak and Craig Smith figure to be on the top two lines’ right side, and the Bruins have plenty of options for the fourth line. Foligno can provide a little offense to a third unit that looks like it will have Jake DeBrusk on it, as well.