Defense was a relative weakness for the Patriots last season, which saw New England post a sub-.500 record for the first time since 2000.

That’s poised to change in the upcoming campaign.

Bill Belichick and Co. added several reinforcements to the defense over the offseason, both through the draft and free agency. Given the way the unit now is set up, NFL writer Adam Schein believes the Patriots boast the seventh-best defense in all of football.

“Bill Belichick is the greatest coach in sports history, with defense being his bread and butter,” Schein wrote in a column for NFL.com. “Out of necessity, Belichick restocked the cupboard this offseason, adding solid depth and talent on the line and in the defensive backfield. I especially loved the Matt Judon signing. Fresh off his second straight Pro Bowl season, the 29-year-old is squarely in his prime, giving the Patriots the kind of edge-rushing presence they sorely lacked last season, when they finished 27th with just 24 sacks.

“Meanwhile, the return of Dont’a Hightower — who opted out of last season during the COVID-19 pandemic — is a huge lift. He was a critical cog on the Patriots’ three most recent Super Bowl title teams. And the defensive backfield remains flush with talented cover men. Our resident analytics guru Cynthia Frelund says New England has the best CB duo in football.”

Given the uncertainty hovering over both Cam Newton and Mac Jones, the Patriots might need their defense to consistently play at a top-five level if they want to be a playoff team in 2021.