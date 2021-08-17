Why Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Likes High Expectations Of Boston Fans

The city of Boston has done something for Linus Ullmark since well before he signed with the Bruins.
Perhaps he was longing for a winning culture, having never played in a playoff game during the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres. But when an opportunity with the Bruins came knocking, Ullmark jumped on it, signing a four-year, $20 million deal to give Boston some reliability between the pipes.
He thinks it just felt right.
“I always like playing in Boston for some reason,” Ullmark said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “It was always very tight games between (the Sabres) and them and I always liked the city as well, whenever we came here visiting. It?s a very beautiful city (and) I love TD Garden.”
Ullmark got to know it quite well, with the Bruins and Sabres going at it many times over the years as Atlantic Division opponents.
In return, Boston got to know him as a player, and Bruce Cassidy is thrilled by the “atypical” goalie tandem it will roll out.
But the Bruins weren’t the only local team to catch his eye. Ullmark loved how much support the other Boston teams get as well.
“There is a lot of passionate people surrounding the Boston sports,” Ullmark said. “We got the three big ones in MLB, NFL and NHL. For me, it’s — I do like it, I would say. I do like it as well that there is high expectations for the team. It’s not about making the playoffs, it’s about winning the Stanley Cup. That’s the first and foremost goal that everybody has from the fans to the players to the management.”
Fortunately, those priorities very much align with Ullmark’s for the season.
If Boston fans think they have high expectations for athletes who play in this town, they’ll be happy to hear Ullmark is ready to match them.
“I probably have the highest expectations (and) I don’t really think anyone from the outside can match that,” Ullmark said. “I always try to be the best. Even though it might be as a person as well. But definitely, it’s — you would be a fool not to think of the Stanley Cup as your main goal and things that we want to achieve.”