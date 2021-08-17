Why Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Likes High Expectations Of Boston Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

The city of Boston has done something for Linus Ullmark since well before he signed with the Bruins.

Perhaps he was longing for a winning culture, having never played in a playoff game during the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres. But when an opportunity with the Bruins came knocking, Ullmark jumped on it, signing a four-year, $20 million deal to give Boston some reliability between the pipes.

He thinks it just felt right.

“I always like playing in Boston for some reason,” Ullmark said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “It was always very tight games between (the Sabres) and them and I always liked the city as well, whenever we came here visiting. It?s a very beautiful city (and) I love TD Garden.”

Ullmark got to know it quite well, with the Bruins and Sabres going at it many times over the years as Atlantic Division opponents.

In return, Boston got to know him as a player, and Bruce Cassidy is thrilled by the “atypical” goalie tandem it will roll out.

But the Bruins weren’t the only local team to catch his eye. Ullmark loved how much support the other Boston teams get as well.