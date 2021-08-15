Why Garrett Richards, Martín Pérez Moving To Bullpen Benefits Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

In an ideal world, Martín Pérez and Garrett Richards would probably prefer to be in the Boston Red Sox rotation.

But for all parties involved, it might be best that they’re in the bullpen.

Pérez was bumped from the rotation last week in favor of rookie Tanner Houck, while the return of Chris Sale forced Richards out of the rotation.

Both Pérez and Richards have shown positive flashes this season as starters, but have been unable to sustain the results. But Red Sox manager Alex Cora, for one, believes both ultimately will enhance the bullpen.

For Richards, it’s because of his slider.

“With Garrett, finally we have a guy that throws sliders out of the bullpen,” Cora said Sunday over Zoom. “We have Adam (Ottavino), but that’s a different kind of slider and we use him late in games — all of our guys are changeup, splitter, curveball — and now we’ve got a guy that can go (away) from righties. That’s important. You see what the (Tampa Bay) Rays are doing, all of those guys are throwing sinker/slider, so I think that’s another weapon for us.”

Pérez closed the door in the ninth Saturday in Boston’s 16-2 beatdown of the Baltimore Orioles. As a starter, his fastball generally lived in the low-to-mid 90s. But he raised eyebrows Saturday by dialing up the heat and hitting 96.