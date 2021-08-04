NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — If the 2021 NFL season started today, Cam Newton would be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback.

And Josh McDaniels believes you’d see a more effective Newton than the one who started 15 games for the Patriots last season.

McDaniels, who’s overseeing a training camp competition between Newton and first-round draft pick Mac Jones, said Newton has strengthened his grasp of the Patriots’ offense as he enters his second year in New England.

“He just knows much more about we’re doing,” the Patriots offensive coordinator said after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s a lot less new learning every day, more repetition of things he already understands. That would be true for I think every player I have ever coached in their second year in our system. Things slow down. Things make more sense. There were things I was telling him to do last year that he didn’t quite understand, but I was telling him, ‘Hey, do it this way. Try and do it that way. Make him the Mike, whatever.’ He was trying to do everything I said.

“Now, he actually understands the ‘why’ on most things. That is really the goal for the quarterbacks — when you’re out there trying to read defenses on a play-to-play basis, if you don’t understand why we’re doing something or why you’re supposed to make the protection slide here or there, it’s a tough position to play. The game has slowed down for him. The offense makes a lot of sense. Like I said, there’s a lot less new learning for him.”

Newton signed with the Patriots late last offseason, then missed time following a COVID-19 diagnosis in October, hindering his ability to digest New England’s notoriously complex offensive scheme. He boosted the Patriots’ ground game (592 yards, 12 touchdowns) but ranked near the bottom of the NFL in most passing categories, throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (eight) and getting benched in three games.

Now that Newton has had a full season and a full offseason in the system, McDaniels is confident he can deliver more positive on-field results.