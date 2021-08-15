Why Kendrick Bourne Is Extra-Motivated For Patriots’ Joint Practices

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Had things played out differently back in March, Kendrick Bourne might be preparing to practice against the New England Patriots this week, not with them.

Before the wide receiver signed a three-year, $15 million contract with New England on Day 1 of NFL free agency, he was recruited by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles’ interest was tepid compared to the Patriots’, whom Bourne said showed him “the most love and the most interest” (and, of course, the most money). But the wideout still hopes to show the folks in Philadelphia what they’re missing when the teams hit the field for back-to-back days of joint practices this Monday and Tuesday.

“Yes, that?s exactly what I’m going to do,” Bourne said with a smile Sunday ahead of the Patriots’ flight to Philly.

That’s not the only factor motivating Bourne as he enters Week 2 of his first Patriots preseason. The 26-year-old was not pleased with his performance in New England’s exhibition opener against the Washington Football Team and is eager to redeem himself.

“Honestly, I didn’t like how I played, man,” he said. “Definitely a couple plays I want to take back. … (I was) just was kind of rushing everything, overthinking. I’m definitely appreciative of preseason and taking it for what it is. It easily could have been another COVID year and I wouldn’t have had that, so I’m just grateful for that, and it not being so much of a pressure game. It was just getting the jitters out and stuff like that. I appreciate preseason just because of that.”

Bourne played a total of 16 offensive snaps Thursday night, sharing the field with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Jones found him for a 13-yard completion on first-and-10 early in New England’s third possession, but that drive ended with a third-down pass to Bourne that fell incomplete.