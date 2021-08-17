Why NFL Analyst Believes Patriots Are Best Set To Slow Down Chiefs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Kansas City Chiefs are a juggernaut. When they’re in sync offensively, Patrick Mahomes and Co. are virtually unstoppable.

But if there’s one team built to slow down the two-time defending AFC champions, it might be the New England Patriots.

NFL analyst Matt Bowen argued this point in a recent column for ESPN.com. Bowen believes New England’s loaded secondary could give Kansas City trouble.

“A heavy single-high man defense, New England played Cover 2 — with late secondary movement — on 20 percent of Mahomes dropbacks to limit deep throws, while also using underneath lurkers and robbers in man schemes to manage the crossing routes in (Andy) Reid’s playbook,” Bowen wrote. “Mahomes managed only 236 passing yards in the 26-10 win, putting up his second-worst game of the season, according to QBR (55.5).

“These two teams won’t match up in the regular season, but another playoff game between them in January would be fun to watch. Keep an eye on corner duo Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson, who can match up to the Chiefs’ receiving weapons.”

The Chiefs should be viewed as the favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI. But following an active offseason in which they loaded up on both sides of the ball, the Patriots very well could give KC a run for its money.