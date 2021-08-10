Why Trent Brown Believes Mac Jones Can Be ‘Special’ For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — “Special.”

That’s the word Trent Brown now has used multiple times to describe New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

The veteran offensive tackle had high praise for Jones after Tuesday’s in-stadium practice, while acknowledging the steep learning curve the young QB still faces.

“I think he can be special,” Brown said. “There’s a lot going on for him right now — this is a different ballgame, and with Bill (Belichick)’s defense, there’s a lot of moving parts out there. He’s just got to settle down, and I think he’ll be all right.”

Asked what about Jones’ skill set impresses him, Brown pointed to his ability to complete passes that typically give rookies trouble.

“To be so young, I think he makes some throws that not a lot of young guys can make,” Brown said. “I think it’s all about settling down and knowing you can still play the game. It’s still football. Yeah, it’s a different level, but it?s still football. I think that goes for any rookie.”

Brown first praised Jones during spring practice.