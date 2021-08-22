NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been going through a bit of a rough patch since the MLB All-Star break, and prospect Connor Seabold believes he has what it takes to get them on the right track.

But as he’s plugging away for Triple-A Worcester — where he began the season in July after working his way back from an elbow injury — Seabold said watching from afar makes him feel a bit helpless.

“I know they’re kind of having a tough stretch, and you kind of hope that changes, because what if you do get called up and you do make playoffs and what if, and what if, and what if?” Seabold said on WEEI’s Live BP Show on Sunday.

“I enjoy watching the games, but at times it can be a little tough,” he continued. “Sometimes you feel like you can make a difference up there and you’re not getting the opportunity. But that’s out of your control, so you know what? You’ve just got to be patient, watch what’s going on, hope you get that call, but stay where your feet are.”

Seabold earned his first Triple-A victory on Saturday in a spectacular start, when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning while battling a cold. He finished with a walk, one hit and nine strikeouts over seven innings, bringing his ERA to 3.73 through eight starts.

That’s something worth keeping an eye on as we inch closer to September, when rosters expand to 28 players.