NESN Logo Sign In

After 35 games, a historic run for Yairo Muñoz has come to an end.

Days after he took sole possession of the record for the longest hitting streak in the Boston Red Sox organization, Muñoz went 0-for-4 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, ending his streak after 35 consecutive games with a hit.

Muñoz did reach base on an error even though his record streak was no more.

Speaking through teammate and Team USA silver medalist Jack Lopez, Muñoz said “it’s alright” that the streak ended, and that he feels “like a king” knowing he owns a Red Sox record.

Yairo Munoz speaks (through stand-in translator Jack Lopez) about ending his 35-game hit streak pic.twitter.com/85jmVNRZdO — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) August 18, 2021

He took hold of the record Saturday, when it almost looked like his run would end as it took until the eighth inning for him to get the coveted hit. With it, he beat out Dom DiMaggio’s record set in 1949 — which he had tied Friday.

His streak dated back to June 29.