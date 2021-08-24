Wyc Grousbeck Pushes Back Against Perceived Notion About Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

To the common NBA observer, it might seem like the Boston Celtics are going through a rebuild.

Franchise co-owner Wyc Grousbeck doesn’t see it that way.

The C’s finished seventh in the Eastern Conference standings last season and suffered a first-round playoff exit. Boston went on to make a slew of changes across the organization, but none of which have fans and/or media members believing the Celtics are legitimate Finals contenders for the 2021-22 season.

But Grousbeck, as he explained during an interview seen on the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance, doesn’t believe “rebuild” is a fitting term to describe what the C’s are going through.

“I think we’re looking at it as we gotta take a step forward from last year,” Grousbeck said. “Last year was too up-and-down. We all saw it, we all lived through it. I’m not afraid of any words, basically. I’ve been on this show a lot and I’ve said a bunch of words. You can go back in the archives. Not afraid of any words, but it doesn’t feel like a rebuild when we’ve got two young All-Stars last year and we still have them this year. We have Marcus Smart and Rob Williams playing well and we extended them. It doesn’t feel like a classic rebuild. It feels like let’s take a step forward. So, we’ve made some changes including a new team president stepping up, a new coach and five or six players coming in. It feels like definitely a change and I’m not afraid to say it.”

“Rebuild” probably isn’t an appropriate label, as Boston might be one move — albeit a big one — away from being a true threat in the East. After all, the Celtics’ activity at the turn of the new league year suggests the organization is setting up for a power play in the not-so-distant future.