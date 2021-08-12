NESN Logo Sign In

If there ever was a perfect time to use the gif from “Mrs. Doubtfire” of Robin Williams yelling, “help is on the way dear!,” Xander Bogaerts presented it.

The Red Sox shortstop, who went 2-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs in Boston’s 20-8 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, had a lot of positive things to say about his team after the win.

And rightfully so. However, Phillips Valdez surrendered seven earned runs in the ninth, which was quite a bummer given how the offense exploded for 19 hits and Nate Eovaldi dazzled with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

But there is a lot to look forward to. Ryan Brasier is making positive progress in his return from a concussion, Tanner Houck will start for the Red Sox on Thursday and Chris Sale will start Saturday.

Bogaerts, for one, is excited to see Houck and Sale in the coming days.

“Help is on the way,” Bogaerts said over Zoom after the game. “… Knowing that they’re coming back soon is fun. … It’s gonna be fun when (Sale) gets on the mound. I know for him personally, all that he’s been through must have been really tough. It’s something you don’t want any of your teammates to go through. But he’s a warrior, man, and he’s been here the last couple years. He’s obviously one of the warriors on this team. Whenever he goes out there he gives it all that he has and it’s pretty much, all the time its nasty.”

With Martín Pérez and Garrett Richards now in the bullpen, the Red Sox need all the help they can get in the final two months of the season.