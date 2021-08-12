Xander Bogaerts Has High Hopes For Kyle Schwarber Return From Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber can do worse than aim for that big green target in left field.

That’s the advice Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts offered his new teammate Wednesday, as he nears his return from hamstring and groin injuries. Bogaerts is the latest member of Red Sox Nation to voice his high hopes for the power-hitting Schwarber, who has yet to debut for Boston following his arrival from the Washington Nationals on July 29 in a trade.

” … Obviously we saw how Schwarber was right before he got hurt, just launching balls all over the place,” Bogaerts said, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. I mean, we don’t want to (ask for) all those home runs, but we wouldn’t mind if we see them. Obviously we don’t want to put that amount of pressure on him. But it would be nice, especially with that Green Monster here for him if he can just play pepper if he wants. … .”

Schwarber has been out since July 2 due to a hamstring injury. He was enjoying a stellar season prior to that, batting .253 with 25 homers in 72 games.

He described his subsequent groin injury as a “tiny little setback” Tuesday, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora suggested in an encouraging update Schwarber might begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues soon.

No one knows exactly what Schwarber will do once he takes the field for the Red Sox. However, if he picks up where he left off, perhaps by heeding Boagerts’ advice, he quickly will become popular in Boston.