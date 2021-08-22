Xander Bogaerts Joins Elite Red Sox Company With 600th RBI

NESN Logo Sign In

If there was one positive note to come out of Saturday’s 10-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, it was that Xander Bogaerts reached a significant milestone.

The shortstop recorded his 600th RBI, and according to Boston Sports Info on Twitter, he joined an elite group of former Red Sox players to do so before turning 29.

Ted Williams (752), Bobby Doerr (739), Jim Rice (731) and Carl Yastrzemski (656) each passed the 600-RBI threshold before their 29th birthday.

That’s not bad company for Bogaerts, who will turn 29 on Oct. 1.

This achievement comes days after he celebrated the eighth anniversary of his MLB debut.