Yam Madar Confirms Plan To Play For Celtics In 2021-22 NBA Season

Yam Madar, selected 47th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2020 NBA Draft, announced Tuesday he plans on playing in the NBA this upcoming season.

The 20-year-old guard spent last season playing overseas in the Israeli Basketball Premier League but has been working out with the Celtics in Boston ahead of the NBA Summer League.

“I feel comfortable in my game,” Madar told reporters Tuesday. “It’s a new level, it’s a new challenge. I worked really hard, I prepared myself for this moment to come. I know it’s going to be this year that I come, and I’m excited to get started.”

Madar has shown his talent while playing oversees, last season earning himself the Most Improved Player Award — the youngest to ever do it in the Israeli league — while averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 assists over 33.2 minutes per game.

The C’s have one two-way roster spot open that Madar could fill, and perhaps he’ll snag the job if he impresses during the Summer League.