49ers Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

If the Green Bay Packers are out to prove their woeful Week 1 showing was an aberration, a win Sunday night would go a long way in that effort.

The undefeated San Francisco 49ers will host the primetime game at Levi’s Stadium, welcoming Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to town.

Both of these teams figure to make deep postseason runs this season, so this might not be the only time we see Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Rodgers this season.

When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV | Peacock

