AFC East Betting Preview: Bills A Trendy Pick To Win Super Bowl LVI

The AFC East should be much more exciting than it was a season ago.
Buffalo cruised to a division title with a 13-3 record, Miami missed the playoffs at 10-6, New England failed to finish .500 and New York did what you expect a team coached by Adam Gase to do.
Young quarterbacks Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson were all given the keys to their respective offenses, Bill Belichick spent two straight months scheming his free agency spending spree and the Jets improved immensely by firing Adam Gase.
But when it comes to labeling a Super Bowl contender from this division, all eyes are on Buffalo. The Bills possess the ever-important trifecta of affable head coach, creative offensive coordinator and star quarterback that tends to attract decent action at the betting window.
“We’re writing lots of money on the Bills to win the division, conference and Super Bowl,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “The public loves jumping on teams that finished strong last season and Buffalo was a game away from the Super Bowl. Bettors clearly believe Josh Allen can take another step forward and get this team over the hump.”
Here are some of the AFC East betting markets via DraftKings Sportsbook:
TO WIN DIVISION
Buffalo Bills -160 ($160 wins $100)
Miami Dolphins +350 ($100 wins $350)
New England Patriots +350
New York Jets +2500
TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
Bills -450
Dolphins +115
Patriots +115
Jets +550
TO WIN SUPER BOWL
Bills +1000
Patriots +3000
Dolphins +3500
Jets +150000
MVP
Josh Allen +1200
Tua Tagovailoa +4000
Mac Jones +10000
Stefon Diggs +20000
Zach Wilson +20000
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Mac Jones +600
Zach Wilson +750
Jaylen Waddle +2200
Elijah Moore +3000
Michael Carter +3500
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Jaelen Phillips +1000
Greg Rousseau +2000
Christian Barmore +3500
Jevon Holland +4000
Ronnie Perkins +4000
BEST BET
Patriots “Over” 9.5 regular-season wins (+105)
I feel the same way I did back in early May. DraftKings has since kicked up its Patriots number from “Over” 9 (-130) to “Over” 9.5 (+105) and that’s still fine by me. New England decidedly is better after bolstering the offensive and defensive lines and adding big targets like Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry for Jones. It will be a sight for sore eyes to watch a quarterback that can actually hit an open target. And Belichick’s defense will be strong up front and deep enough to keep them in a lot of games.