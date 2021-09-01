AFC East Betting Preview: Bills A Trendy Pick To Win Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

The AFC East should be much more exciting than it was a season ago.

Buffalo cruised to a division title with a 13-3 record, Miami missed the playoffs at 10-6, New England failed to finish .500 and New York did what you expect a team coached by Adam Gase to do.

Young quarterbacks Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson were all given the keys to their respective offenses, Bill Belichick spent two straight months scheming his free agency spending spree and the Jets improved immensely by firing Adam Gase.

But when it comes to labeling a Super Bowl contender from this division, all eyes are on Buffalo. The Bills possess the ever-important trifecta of affable head coach, creative offensive coordinator and star quarterback that tends to attract decent action at the betting window.

“We’re writing lots of money on the Bills to win the division, conference and Super Bowl,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “The public loves jumping on teams that finished strong last season and Buffalo was a game away from the Super Bowl. Bettors clearly believe Josh Allen can take another step forward and get this team over the hump.”

Here are some of the AFC East betting markets via DraftKings Sportsbook:

TO WIN DIVISION

Buffalo Bills -160 ($160 wins $100)

Miami Dolphins +350 ($100 wins $350)

New England Patriots +350

New York Jets +2500