A handful of divisions are poised to feature tight races throughout the 2021 NFL regular season.
The AFC West is not one of those divisions.
While there are no guarantees in professional sports, the Chiefs feel like a virtual lock to win the AFC West for the sixth consecutive season. Kansas City is coming off its second straight AFC championship season, and its loaded offense remains intact. The only other team in the division with a great quarterback situation is the Chargers, but Los Angeles likely is a few seasons away from giving Patrick Mahomes and Co. a true run for their money.
The Chiefs are the most expensive division winner bet in all of football, but there are plenty of appealing betting options elsewhere in the AFC West. Here’s a rundown of some of the betting avenues you might want to go down, as well as a best bet suggestion.
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
TO WIN DIVISION
Kansas City Chiefs -250
Los Angeles Chargers +450
Denver Broncos +600
Las Vegas Raiders +2200
MVP
Patrick Mahomes +500
Justin Herbert +1800
Derek Carr +6500
Drew Lock +6500
Courtland Sutton +15000
More Odds
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Javonte Williams +1600
Josh Palmer +6500
Rashawn Slater +6500
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II +1200
Trevon Moehrig-Woodard +2200
Nick Bolton +2500
Asante Samuel Jr. +3500
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Joey Bosa +1000
Derwin James Jr. +1600
Tyrann Mathieu +3000
Jerry Tillery +3500A
L’Jarius Sneed +3500
BEST BET
Justin Herbert to lead the NFL in passing yards (+1400): Herbert was sensational in Year 1, which saw him take home 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The Chargers quarterback finished sixth in the league in passing yards with a remarkable 4,336 mark. Two of the signal-callers ahead of Herbert on the 2020 passing yards leaderboard — Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan — are poised for setbacks in the upcoming campaign. The 23-year-old still will need to fend off the likes of Mahomes, Tom Brady and Josh Allen, but we believe Herbert will be airing it out wire-to-wire more than those three. The Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills are in line to be a part of several lopsided games where the offense takes its foot off the gas in the latter stages.