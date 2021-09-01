NESN Logo Sign In

A handful of divisions are poised to feature tight races throughout the 2021 NFL regular season.

The AFC West is not one of those divisions.

While there are no guarantees in professional sports, the Chiefs feel like a virtual lock to win the AFC West for the sixth consecutive season. Kansas City is coming off its second straight AFC championship season, and its loaded offense remains intact. The only other team in the division with a great quarterback situation is the Chargers, but Los Angeles likely is a few seasons away from giving Patrick Mahomes and Co. a true run for their money.

The Chiefs are the most expensive division winner bet in all of football, but there are plenty of appealing betting options elsewhere in the AFC West. Here’s a rundown of some of the betting avenues you might want to go down, as well as a best bet suggestion.

(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

TO WIN DIVISION

Kansas City Chiefs -250

Los Angeles Chargers +450

Denver Broncos +600

Las Vegas Raiders +2200

MVP

Patrick Mahomes +500

Justin Herbert +1800

Derek Carr +6500

Drew Lock +6500

Courtland Sutton +15000